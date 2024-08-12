Man accused of indecent exposure at Henry County Home Depot

article

Henry County police want to find a man accused of exposing himself to a woman at a local Home Depot.

Officials say the incident happened around 2 p.m. on July 23 at the store on the 1700 block of Jonesboro Road.

Police say the man followed his victim down an aisle, exposed himself, and did a lewd act.

The victim reported the incident to a store associate, but investigators say the man left the store and drove off in a black Dodge Ram truck.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Henry County detectives at (770) 288-8278, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (770) 957-9121, or text tips to (770) 220-7009.