Man accused in Decatur Library shooting walks free after immunity ruling

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The Brief A 44-year-old man accused of a shooting inside the Decatur Library was granted immunity after his attorney argued self-defense. The original charges of aggravated assault with intent to murder and firearm possession were dismissed following a court hearing. Police responded to the library on Feb. 2 where they found an adult man suffering from a critical gunshot wound.



The man accused of shooting another man inside the Decatur Library has been granted immunity, dismissing the case.

Immunity granted

What we know:

Medicus Brown, 44, was granted immunity after a motions hearing earlier this month. Brown’s attorney argued that he was defending himself.

That has lead to the case being dismissed.

Decatur Library shooting

The backstory:

Brown faced charges of aggravated assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. Feb. 2, when officers with the Decatur Police Department were called to the Decatur Library. Officers found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the building. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown who the victim of the shooting was. It also remains unknown what condition the wounded man is currently in following his hospitalization. Additionally, details surrounding the specific evidence presented during the motions hearing have not been disclosed.