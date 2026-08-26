Film editor remembers Dolly Parton's energy on 2022 Christmas movie set

The Brief Country music legend Dolly Parton died at age 80 after facing a brief battle with cancer. Film editor Patrick Perry reflected on her bright energy while editing her 2022 Christmas feature film. Funeral arrangements remain private as fans and loved ones across the globe honor her lasting legacy.



A Midtown Atlanta video editor is honoring Dolly Parton's lasting legacy following the country icon's death at age 80.

Country music icon Dolly Parton died Tuesday at age 80 after a brief battle with cancer. Family members confirmed her death, sparking worldwide tributes to her decades of entertainment.

What they're saying:

Patrick Perry, an editor with Moonshine Post Production, worked on Parton's 2022 feature film, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas." While he never met her in person, he interacted with her during a Zoom table read and studied her performance daily in editing footage.

"I was on there and I heard her crack jokes and do funny stuff on the fly," Perry said. He noted that her vibrant personality radiated through her acting and dailies, creating a bright force for everyone on set.

The film aimed to bring joy to the world following a dark post-COVID era. Perry expressed gratitude for contributing to her legacy, adding, "She was one of the best of us."