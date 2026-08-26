Truck driver finds 1,800 pounds of marijuana hidden in cargo, sheriff says

The Brief A truck driver voluntarily alerted authorities after discovering an open box of marijuana inside his tractor-trailer during a routine stop. Butts County deputies seized approximately 1,800 pounds of marijuana that was unknowingly hauled from Sacramento, California. Despite losing around $10,000 in shipping fees due to the compromised load, the driver will receive reward money for doing the right thing.



A truck driver’s quick action led to a massive drug bust in Butts County after he discovered 1,800 pounds of marijuana hidden in his cargo, according to the sheriff.

How the drugs were discovered

What we know:

A tractor-trailer driver pulled into a local Butts County truck stop on Tuesday to check on his cargo after noticing his load had shifted. When he climbed into the trailer to check for damage, he spotted an open box filled with marijuana and immediately dialed 911.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1,800-pound marijuana seizure sparks warning from Georgia sheriff

Deputies responded to the scene and seized roughly 1,800 pounds of marijuana. According to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long, the driver had no idea he was hauling illegal drugs and believed he was transporting a legitimate freight shipment that originated in Sacramento, California.

The driver had already dropped off a legitimate portion of his delivery at a warehouse in Atlanta and was en route to Orlando when he made the discovery in Butts County.

Driver cleared and rewarded

What they're saying:

Sheriff Gary Long praised the driver for his honesty, confirming he will face no criminal charges. Long acknowledged that reporting the illegal cargo caused financial hardship for the driver, who lost out on thousands of dollars in freight pay.

"He will not be charged and actually, to tell you the truth, it's a sad day for the truck driver because he's out about $10,000 for doing the right thing," Sheriff Long said. "But we are going to give him some reward money because this is a big seizure."

What's next:

Sheriff Long confirmed that deputies plan to burn all 1,800 pounds of the seized marijuana.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the truck driver.

It's unclear exactly how the marijuana got into his tractor-trailer.