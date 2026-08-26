Autistic patient sexually assaulted at Smyrna psychiatric facility, lawsuit claims

The Brief Attorneys for the guardian of a 20-year-old vulnerable adult patient filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Ridgeview Institute in Smyrna, alleging severe institutional negligence. According to the complaint, the victim, a woman with autism functioning at the mental level of a 5-year-old, was transferred to the private psychiatric facility in mid-April and was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male patient while left unsupervised. The legal team states that the facility failed to report the assault to doctors, law enforcement, or the victim's guardian.



Attorneys representing the guardian of a vulnerable young woman have filed a lawsuit against Ridgeview Institute following an alleged assault at the Smyrna psychiatric facility.

What we know:

The victim, a 20-year-old autistic woman who reportedly functions at the mental level of a 5-year-old, was transferred to the private facility in mid-April. According to the court filing, she was left unsupervised and subsequently sexually assaulted by a male patient during her four-day stay.

Legal counsel emphasized the profound and lasting impact of the incident. Attorney Dr. Rod Edmond stated, "She's basically going to have years and years of worsened psychological trauma. She was the worst kind of person to have this kind of psychological trauma befall because she is already vulnerable."

Compounding the allegations, attorneys claim that a facility staff member failed to report the incident to medical professionals, law enforcement, or the victim’s guardian. When FOX 5 reached out to Ridgeview Institute for comment Wednesday afternoon, they were turned away.

What's next:

In response to the alleged failures, the victim's legal team is demanding immediate and sweeping safety overhauls at the facility.

Edmond stressed that institutional changes should not require regulatory force: "To ensure that no other patients are sexually assaulted or hurt again in their facility. This doesn't take any state order it just takes common sense. Just do it."

What we don't know:

It remains unknown whether law enforcement has opened a criminal investigation into the alleged assault or if any criminal charges have been filed against the male patient.

It is not clear why staff members failed to report the incident to doctors, law enforcement or the victim's guardian.

Ridgeview Institute has not released an official statement or response regarding the lawsuit.