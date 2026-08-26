Olivia Fowler disappearance: Meriwether County family marks 5 years

The Brief Meriwether County authorities are seeking tips on the fifth anniversary of Olivia Fowler's disappearance. The mother of three went missing in August 2021 before her remains were found in December 2022. Family members continue honoring her memory while sheriff's investigators report no current leads in the case.



A Meriwether County family is marking five years since Olivia Fowler vanished, while local investigators report no new clues in her death.

Meriwether County search continues

What we know:

Olivia Fowler was last seen walking along a rural road near Manchester in August 2021.

Search teams discovered her skeletal remains deep in the Meriwether County woods in December 2022, though positive DNA identification took a full year.

Sheriff Chuck Smith said investigators currently have no new leads or active avenues in the cold case.

Fowler was 26 years old when she disappeared and left behind three children, who are now ages 5, 8 and 11.

Olivia Fowler, a 26-year-old mother of three, was last seen walking along a rural road in Meriwether County on Aug. 13, 2021. (Supplied)

Family seeks closure

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified any suspects or determined how Fowler died. The Meriwether County Sheriff's Office says the case remains open and unsolved, and officials urge anyone with information to contact deputies.

What they're saying:

Her aunt, Tamara McCoy, has led efforts to search for answers and keep Fowler's memory alive. McCoy shared that she has faced her own health struggles over the past year while helping the family stay together.

"You know, with God on our side, we've been able to get here, but we would like some type of closure," McCoy said. "It's not going to bring her back. We know that. We know."