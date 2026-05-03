Man accused in Chamblee Walmart fire identified
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Officials have identified a man accused of intentionally setting fire to household items inside a Chamblee Walmart Saturday.
What we know:
Abdul Jabar Raheem Mubbraik Favors, 45, is charged with first-degree arson and criminal damage to property. Favors allegedly set several bathroom mats and towels on fire inside the Walmart located on Chamblee Tucker Road.
RELATED: Man arrested for setting fire inside Chamblee Walmart
The store was evacuated immediately following the discovery of the fire. Law enforcement officers later located Favors at the Doraville MARTA station and arrested him there.
"Things set on fire outside Walmart," according to City of Chamblee Spokesperson. (Credit: City of Chamblee)
What we don't know:
The Walmart will remain closed until further notice. It remains unclear when the retail location will be safe to reopen to the public.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Chamblee Police Department.