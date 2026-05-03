Man accused in Chamblee Walmart fire identified

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The Brief A 45-year-old man faces arson charges after allegedly setting merchandise on fire inside a Chamblee Walmart Saturday. Police arrested the suspect at a nearby MARTA station following a full evacuation of the retail store. The Walmart remains closed indefinitely while officials investigate the damage caused by the intentionally set fire.



Officials have identified a man accused of intentionally setting fire to household items inside a Chamblee Walmart Saturday.

What we know:

Abdul Jabar Raheem Mubbraik Favors, 45, is charged with first-degree arson and criminal damage to property. Favors allegedly set several bathroom mats and towels on fire inside the Walmart located on Chamblee Tucker Road.

RELATED: Man arrested for setting fire inside Chamblee Walmart

The store was evacuated immediately following the discovery of the fire. Law enforcement officers later located Favors at the Doraville MARTA station and arrested him there.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ "Things set on fire outside Walmart," according to City of Chamblee Spokesperson. (Credit: City of Chamblee)

What we don't know:

The Walmart will remain closed until further notice. It remains unclear when the retail location will be safe to reopen to the public.