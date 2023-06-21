Man aboard missing Titanic submarine has ties to Georgia

One of those believed to be aboard the submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, touring the wreckage of the Titanic has ties to the metro Atlanta area.

French mariner Paul-Henry Nargeolet, considered one of the leading experts on the Titanic, is feared to be among five people who went missing on a tourist submersible visiting the wreckage.

Who is Paul-Henry Nargeolet?

Nargeolet is the director of underwater research for the E/M Group, based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, and RMS Titanic, Inc.

Born in Chamonix, France, Nargeolet is considered a "leading authority" on the Titanic.

According to his online bio, he has done about 37 solo submersible dives to the Titanic and recovered about 5,000 artifacts, including a 20-ton section of the ship’s hull.

Nargeolet spent more than two decades in the French Navy, rising to the rank of commander. He retired in 1986 and joined the French Institute for Research and Exploitation of Sea, leading deep submersibles. In this role, he led the first recovery expedition of the Titanic in 1987.

Submersible to Titanic wreckage missing

Five people in all were about the submarine which was reported overdue Sunday night about 435 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, according to Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

According to the Coast Guard, the craft submerged Sunday morning, and its support vessel lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes later.

David Concannon, an adviser to OceanGate, said the submersible had a 96-hour oxygen supply starting at roughly 6 a.m. Sunday.

The expedition was OceanGate’s third annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of Titanic, which struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the roughly 2,200 passengers and crew. Since the wreckage’s discovery in 1985, it has been slowly succumbing to metal-eating bacteria. Some have predicted the ship could vanish in a matter of decades as holes yawn in the hull and sections disintegrate.