Man, 73, dies in hit-and-run in south Atlanta

Atlanta police are looking for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a 73-year-old man trying to cross the street early Sunday morning.

Officers say they found the man lying in the roadway along the 1400 block of Arthur Langford Jr. Place around 2:50a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Investigators believe the man was crossing the road when he was struck by a silver sedan. The driver of the sedan took off before the police arrived.

This story is developing.