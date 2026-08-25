Malcolm-Jamal Warner trust dispute resolved in LA court petition

article

The Brief The minor daughter of Malcolm-Jamal Warner has secured primary rights to trust and probate assets following a settlement in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The estate settlement grants $460,000 to mother Pamela Warner, while Warner's father and sister receive $12,500 each. The agreement establishes a $550,000 college fund and transfers name, image and likeness rights to the minor child's entity.



A petition filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeks court approval for a binding settlement agreement to resolve estate and trust disputes following the death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

What we know:

A court-appointed guardian ad litem filed a petition Aug. 19 in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking approval for a binding settlement resolving trust and estate disputes.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner died on July 20, 2025, leaving behind his wife Tenisha Warner, minor daughter, mother Pamela Warner, father Robert Warner and sister Collage Carson Warner.

Warner unexpectedly died at 54 years old from an accidental drowning in Costa Rica.

The agreement treats Warner's daughter as an omitted child under California and Georgia law, assigning her most rights in the trust and probate estate.

Pamela Warner receives $460,000 from the trust, while Robert Warner and Collage Carson Warner each receive $12,500 as final distributions while waiving future claims under the agreement.

The settlement transfers Malcolm-Jamal Warner's name, image and likeness rights to an entity owned solely by his daughter and managed by Pamela Warner.

The agreement also directs the setup of a 529 Plan college fund for his daughter with a target maximum funding of $550,000 to address an unfulfilled prenuptial agreement obligation.

Pamela Warner will remain trustee without compensation until court approval or her resignation, according to court documents.

Specified legal and guardian ad litem fees will be covered directly by the trust.

The overall settlement aims to resolve ongoing probate and trust litigation across California and DeKalb County, Georgia while preserving remaining assets for the minor child.

RELATED

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if the court will approve the agreement, though a court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4.