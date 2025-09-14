Malcolm-Jamal Warner honored by family with foundation

article

The Brief The Warner Family Foundation was announced by his wife, Tenisha Warner, just before their anniversary on social media. According to the foundation’s website, the organization is dedicated to carrying on Warner’s legacy by inspiring "the inner light" in children. Warner died in July at the age of 54 while on vacation.



The wife of late actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner has launched a new foundation to honor the beloved performer, who had deep ties to Atlanta.

What they're saying:

The Warner Family Foundation was announced by his wife, Tenisha Warner, just before their anniversary on social media.

"I can still hear my husband’s laugh, still feel the way he made room for every part of me — every tear, every dream," she wrote. "Today, in his honor, my daughter and I are launching River & Ember and officially opening The Warner Family Foundation."

According to the foundation’s website, the organization is dedicated to carrying on Warner’s legacy by inspiring "the inner light" in children.

As part of that mission, the foundation is also launching a scholarship for young artists. The scholarship is designed to "honor [Warner’s] truth by nurturing the next generation of poets, painters, musicians, performers, and interdisciplinary creators whose work carries courage, freedom, and authenticity."

The scholarship is open to artists ages 14 to 22 "whose work reflects an interdisciplinary spirit." Funds may be used for art supplies, musical instruments, enrollment in workshops or training, tuition for creative education, or support for residencies, performances, or exhibitions.

The backstory:

Warner died in July at the age of 54 while on vacation. Authorities in Costa Rica said he was pulled out to sea by a current.

Local perspective:

Best known for his iconic role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, Warner later developed strong ties to Atlanta while filming FOX’s The Resident, which transformed the High Museum into a hospital set. Even after the show ended, Warner remained an active part of the city’s creative community.

He was also a lifelong poet and performed at spoken word and poetry slams across Atlanta. Beyond acting, Warner played bass in the Atlanta-based band Biological Misfits (formerly We Got the Jazz) and performed with them as recently as June at Buteco in Grant Park.