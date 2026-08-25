Smyrna mail carrier sentenced to federal prison in $1M mail theft

The Brief A former postal worker in Smyrna received two years in federal prison for stealing mail that contained over $1 million in checks and gift cards. Authorities caught the mail carrier on surveillance video after customers complained about missing mail on her route. Federal agents searched her home and found 145 stolen checks along with 37 stolen gift cards.



A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was sentenced to two years in federal prison Tuesday for stealing mail containing checks and gift cards worth over $1 million in Smyrna.

What we know:

Melissa McAfee, 44, of Jonesboro was ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to possession of stolen mail on May 14.

McAfee worked as a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in the Smyrna area from August 2022 to September 2024.

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General launched an investigation when customers reported stolen mail along McAfee’s postal route.

Investigators obtained surveillance video showing McAfee stealing mail on her route.

Investigators determined she stole mail containing 171 checks worth more than $1,035,000.

Federal agents executed a search warrant at McAfee’s home and found envelopes for stolen mail, 145 stolen checks and 37 stolen gift cards.

McAfee resigned from the Postal Service when agents confronted her in September 2024.

Following her two-year prison sentence, McAfee must complete two years of supervised release.

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly released the specific amount of restitution McAfee was ordered to pay.

Authorities have not listed the names of the affected postal customers or specific locations along the route where the thefts occurred.