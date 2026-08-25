WATCH | Bodycam shows arrest of fatal Beltline stabbing suspect

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The Brief Atlanta police released body camera footage and 911 audio following a fatal Beltline stabbing. Johnathan Hamby faces murder charges while on probation for a previous knife attack. Investigators recovered the suspect's weapon while court records reveal his extensive arrest history.



Newly released body camera footage and 911 calls reveal the moments after a 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed on the Atlanta Beltline Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

The released media details the panic after Ramon Harris was fatally stabbed in the neck on Sunday afternoon.

Bystanders shouted and pointed toward 54-year-old Johnathan Hamby when officers arrived on scene.

The responding officer immediately drew their weapon, ordered Hamby to the ground and placed him in handcuffs.

Officers also recovered the weapon used in the attack near the Kroger on Ponce de Leon Avenue.

An arrest warrant states Hamby argued with two men on the Beltline near Ponce de Leon Avenue before threatening to stab them.

The warrant alleges Hamby then lunged at Harris and stabbed him in the neck.

Police say Hamby and Harris did not know each other before the deadly encounter. Paramedics took Harris to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The backstory:

Hamby faces murder and aggravated assault charges for the fatal attack.

Police say Hamby has 30 previous arrest cycles, is a convicted felon and was on active probation for aggravated assault with a knife during Sunday's violence.

Court records show Hamby pleaded guilty in 2020 after claiming self-defense against a homeless man.

He waived his initial court appearance in the deadly stabbing case on Monday.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released what sparked the initial argument between Hamby and the two men.

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