City of Atlanta honors late actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The City of Atlanta held a posthumous proclamation ceremony to honor actor and entertainer Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on "The Cosby Show." Warner, who was 54, tragically drowned earlier this year while vacationing with his family in Costa Rica.

Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond, who first met Warner in 1988, presented the proclamation to the actor’s family on Monday. Bond praised Warner for his artistry and kindness, calling him a figure who "leaves behind a lasting impact on the world." "One of the things about Malcolm," Bond said, "was how much he loved people — and how much people loved him so."

Beyond his acting career, Warner was known for his passion for poetry and live music, often performing at venues across Atlanta. Friends and fans say his influence extended far beyond television, touching the city’s vibrant arts and spoken-word communities.