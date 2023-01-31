Making Valentine’s Day plans at Chateau Elan Winery and Resort

A great bottle of wine, an overnight stay at a resort, or a day at the spa. Any of those would make a great Valentine’s Day gift, right?

Well, there’s a place here in North Georgia that has all three in one spot — and much, much more.

We’re talking about Chateau Elan Winery and Resort, the 3,500-acre destination resort located minutes from I-85 in Braselton. Founded by Donald and Nancy Panoz with a mission to make top-notch wines, the property has grown over the years to include a resort with recently-renovated guest rooms and private villas, multiple restaurants, a popular spa, and two 18-hole golf courses and an Executive Par 3 course. The winemaking team at Chateau Elan (led by winemaker Simone Bergese) now produces more than 30 wines, many of which use grapes grown right on the property and bring home international awards.

The abundance of available activities makes Chateau Elan Winery and Resort a popular Valentine’s Day destination — and since we’re only two weeks away from the big day, we thought now would be a good time to head up to Braselton to gather some ideas. Click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning exploring the property!

Chateau Elan Winery and Resort is located at 100 Rue Charlemagne in Braselton — for more information on visiting, click here.