Making Changes Stick: Life coach tips for a successful and sustainable 2024

As the countdown to the start of 2024 begins, millions of people across the country are gearing up to make New Year's resolutions, ranging from losing weight to saving money. However, turning these resolutions into life-changing habits requires careful planning. We spoke with a certified life coach to gather insights on staying on track throughout the year.

The transition into the new year is often seen as a fresh start, a chance to make positive changes. "Be intentional with everything that you do," advises the life coach, emphasizing the importance of purposeful actions in achieving one's goals.

According to data from Statista, Americans are planning significant changes in 2024. Whether it's saving money, changing careers, or getting in shape, individuals are eager to embark on transformative journeys. However, the key, as emphasized by the life coach, is not to bite off more than one can chew.

"You have to set goals that are within your reach," she explains, emphasizing the need for realistic and achievable objectives. Dr. Bernada Baker, the certified life coach we spoke to, stresses the importance of making a plan. "You really want to be clear about what it is you want to achieve," she says, encouraging individuals to delve into the details.

Moreover, Dr. Baker advises giving oneself grace if the journey becomes challenging. "Rome wasn't built in one night, so you want to be generous and gracious with yourself," she reassures. "If you fall down, you just get right back up."

To further enhance the chances of success, Dr. Baker suggests getting an accountability partner. This involves partnering with someone who shares similar goals, motivating each other to push toward success. With these insights and a commitment to realistic goal-setting, individuals can increase their likelihood of turning their New Year's resolutions into lasting habits throughout 2024.