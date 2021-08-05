Making a beautiful mess at The Splatter Studio

Back in February of 2020, the Good Day Atlanta feature team suited up in protective gear, strapped on some goggles, and unleashed our creativity in a gloriously messy way.

A lot has changed since then — but our urge to make something beautiful while also making a mess remains the same. So, guess what? We did it again!

This morning, we spent the morning checking out The Splatter Studio’s new and expanded space at Ponce City Market. Formerly known as The Splatter Room, the studio recently moved to a nearly 2,500-square-foot space in Ponce City Market featuring a dozen painting stations and large windows overlooking the Atlanta BeltLine.

So, what is The Splatter Studio exactly? Owned by Binders Art Supplies and Frames, it’s billed as a "contemporary action painting experience" and allows guests to release their pent-up creativity by splattering a canvas with as much paint as they want – think Jackson Pollock.

The studio provides the paint, brushes, paint guns, canvas and protective gear; one-hour sessions cost $55 per person and additional canvases are available starting at $12 each.

The Splatter Studio at Ponce City Market is located at 678 North Avenue Northeast; for more information on the experience, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning creating some true "mess"-terpieces!

