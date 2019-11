Image 1 of 7 ▼

It was a big day for Make-A-Wish Georgia on Friday. The organization, along with the Home Depot, unveiled its new campus.

It's complete with an updated lobby, renovated offices, and an inspiration room for kids to learn and play.

Home Depot and Make-A-Wish Georgia also built playhouses for 11 children with critical illnesses.

Each custom-designed playhouse was a surprise gift for the Wish kids.