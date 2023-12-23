Make-A-Wish kids leave joyful voice messages for you on motivational hotline

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Brantley (Credit: Make-A-Wish Line)

If you need a little holiday cheer this season, try making a call to The Holiday Wish Line. Six children from the Make-A-Wish foundation have left a series of motivational messages to get you in the right spirit.

From now until Dec. 31, anyone who calls 480-914-9474 will be hit with kid-friendly advice, a story or even a joke from one of six children from across the country who has battled a critical illness.

"Hope is a guiding force for wish kids and their families as they face the unimaginable," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "The instant a child's hope is realized, they experience a powerful, life-changing joy that nurtures their emotional well-being. The Holiday Wish Line allows anyone, at any time, to receive a dose of hope and joy from our wish kids."

Here are the voices you may hear your special message from:

Jasper, a 5-year-old with chronic respiratory failure from Wrentham, Massachusetts, who wished for a backyard playset;

Brantley, a 7-year-old from Nevada, Texas, with a heart condition, who wanted to see snow and wished to build a snowman with his family;

Annabelle, a 9-year-old from Clovis, California, with cystic fibrosis, who wished to skate with her favorite hockey team, the Las Vegas Golden Knights;

Ava, an 11-year-old from Clive, Iowa, with a heart condition, who learned first-hand what it takes to be a content creator for her wish;

Fernie, an 11-year-old with cancer from Janesville, California, who, as an avid athlete, wished for a batting cage in his backyard.

Holin, a 10-year-old from Pensacola, Florida, whose love for music landed her onstage with her favorite singer.

Those interested can learn more about the hotline and how to make a donation by visiting the Make-A-Wish website.