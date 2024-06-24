Tractor-trailer crash which clogged Cobb Cloverleaf during rush hour is now cleared

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A tractor-trailer crash at the Cobb Cloverleaf brings traffic to a halt from I-285 east to I-75 north during the afternoon rush hour on June 24, 2024. (FOX 5)

Traffic on a portion of the Cobb Cloverleaf came to a standstill for a couple of hours on Monday after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

It happened along the ramp from Interstate 28 eastbound to Interstate 75 northbound.

All lanes were closed shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Traffic along I-285 eastbound was slow moving because of the crash.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw crews trying to get a trailer upright.

It was not clear if there were any injuries.

The ramp was reopened shortly before 6 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.