Major accident blocks I-575's southbound lanes in Cherokee County

A major accident has blocked all southbound lanes of Interstate 575 in Cherokee County early Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the accident happened on I-575 just past State Route 5/20/140.

Canton police report two vehicles are overturned at the scene. Traffic is being diverted onto the bypass

Officials have no estimated time that the wreck will be cleared.

Drivers should expect major delays and plan alternate routes.

