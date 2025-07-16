Teen suspect, parents wanted in connection with Atlanta murder

article

The Brief Atlanta police said officers are looking for a 16-year-old suspect and his parents. Police are referring to the teen as Mr. Weaver and only released a picture of him with his face covered by a circle. Homicide detectives said they believe Weaver’s parents, Koreem Weaver and Chiquita Larkin, are hindering his arrest.



What we know:

Police are referring to the teen as Mr. Weaver and only released a picture of him with his face covered by a circle.

Weaver allegedly shot and killed a man in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW on the night of June 17. The man died at the scene.

Homicide detectives said they believe Weaver’s parents, Koreem Weaver and Chiquita Larkin, are hindering his arrest. Police are now searching for all three.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Koreem Weaver, wanted for allegedly hindering son's arrest.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the victim.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the family’s whereabouts is asked to contact Atlanta police.