Mailroom burglars caught on camera stealing packages

Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a mail room burglary last week.

The incident happened the morning of Aug. 29 at the Giant Lofts on Marietta Street NW.

According to police, two men entered through the lobby area of the building, gained access to the mailroom, and stole several packages before taking off.

The burglary was captured by surveillance cameras.

The first suspect is described as possibly being a black male or female with long braids, wearing a black t-shirt cut dress with black socks and Adidas slides. The second suspect is described as a black male with a slim build wearing a black t-shirt with gray jeans, black sneakers, and a red "MAGA" trucker cap.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.