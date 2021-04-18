Expand / Collapse search

Magnitude 2.3 earthquake reported near Washington, Ga.

Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

This USGS map shows, with some uncertainty, the projected epicenter of a Sunday morning earthquake in Washington, Ga. (Photo: USGS)

WASHINGTON, Ga. - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.3 earthquake east of Washington, Georgia, on Sunday morning.

USGS said the quake started at approximately 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning 8 kilometers from Washington. 

The quake registered at a depth of 5.3 kilometers. 

The Wilkes County town is near the South Carolina-Georgia border, north of Augusta. 

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.