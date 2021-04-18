Magnitude 2.3 earthquake reported near Washington, Ga.

article

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.3 earthquake east of Washington, Georgia, on Sunday morning.

USGS said the quake started at approximately 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning 8 kilometers from Washington.

The quake registered at a depth of 5.3 kilometers.

The Wilkes County town is near the South Carolina-Georgia border, north of Augusta.

