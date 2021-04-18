Magnitude 2.3 earthquake reported near Washington, Ga.
article
WASHINGTON, Ga. - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.3 earthquake east of Washington, Georgia, on Sunday morning.
USGS said the quake started at approximately 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning 8 kilometers from Washington.
The quake registered at a depth of 5.3 kilometers.
The Wilkes County town is near the South Carolina-Georgia border, north of Augusta.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
Advertisement
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.