Meet Mae: FOX 5 fostering puppy to become future service dog

We've been preparing for something big behind the scenes at FOX 5, and we can finally share the good news.

For the second time, FOX 5 is partnering with Georgia-based nonprofit Canine Assistants to foster a dog and teach it to become a service animal.

In 2016, FOX 5 and Canine Assistants worked together on Operation Max, helping to raise a cute little golden retriever into a service dog for a veteran family. Max is now happily serving a loving family as a seizure response dog.

Now, seven years later, we're doing it again.

Meet Mae.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Mae the future service dog (FOX 5)

Mae was born in May (of course) as one of a litter of 10 puppies. She's a golden retriever and yellow Labrador mix.

For the next two years, a group of FOX 5 employees will be taking care of Mae every single day and working with the nonprofit to train Mae to become a life-changing service dog for a special family.

Throughout that time, Canine Assistants will be tracking Mae's development to find the perfect partner for her.

"I am thrilled for the Atlanta community to be able to follow along and see it step-by-step with us," Canine Assistant's Kizzy Marco said.

You can follow Mae's journey on Good Day Atlanta and on her Instagram.

Canine Assistants has also started a campaign where viewers can help support Mae. You can donate to give her extra treats and toys, help her learn and much more.

You can see the fundraising campaign here.