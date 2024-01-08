Macon man killed in Forsyth, GBI investigating

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of 21-year-old Rashid Khalid Ivey of Macon.

According to a press release, Forsyth Police Department responded to a 911 call at around 9 a.m. Jan. 5 about an unknown person found dead inside of a home.

Upon arrival, police found the body of Ivey, who had been shot.

The police department requested the GBI to investigate the death. The body has been sent to their medical examiner for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Forsyth Police Department at 478-993-1005 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online , or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Towaliga District Attorney’s Office for review.