Cobb County officers kill man who opened fire inside home, officials say

Police said officers acted in self defense when he shot and killed a man in a neighborhood on Saturday.

It happened on Heritage Lakes Court in Mableton. The Cobb County Police Department said a domestic argument turned deadly when the man opened fire inside a home.

Police were called out to the home on Saturday and found a man making threats to people inside. Police said the man began shooting inside the home, so officers "returned fire" and shot the suspect.

The suspect died of his injuries, police said. No officers were injured.

The GBI is taking over the officer-involved aspect of the shooting.

Cobb County officers shot and killed a man during a domestic dispute at 4683 Heritage Lakes Court.

Neighbors said the man was troubled and trying to get his life together. One woman said the man was a "good friend" and he had a good heart. She said he was a single father of a young girl.