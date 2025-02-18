Duo tries snatching up $38K worth of Lululemon in Atlanta, police say

The Brief On Feb. 8, Atlanta police responded to a shoplifting incident at a Lululemon store in Atlanta. The suspect, identified as Jennifer Carolina Montano Bautista, was arrested after a brief chase, while her possible accomplice, Robert Baez, was arrested following a traffic stop. Police confiscated 440 stolen Lululemon items valued at $38,709.59 from the car Baez was driving.



Police say they caught a woman in Atlanta trying to steal tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothes from a popular shop. They say they took down a possible accomplice, too.

What we know:

On Feb. 8, Atlanta police officers responded to a call about shoplifters at the Lululemon store located at 1168 Howell Mill Road NW.

When they got there, store employees told them there was a woman dressed in gray, stealing multiple items. The suspect was actually able to slip out of the store undetected at that time.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

The officers quickly realized it was her, chased her and placed her in custody.

While backup officers reported to the scene, they noticed a car trying to exit the parking lot at a "high rate of speed."

The police trailed the male driver, conducted a traffic stop and arrested him as well.

While searching the car, police say they found 440 items totaling $38,709.59 from Lululemon. The price tags and hangers were still attached.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

The female suspect was identified as 35-year-old Jennifer Carolina Montano Bautista. She was charged with theft by taking, conspiracy to commit a crime, and obstruction of law enforcement.

The male suspect was identified as 34-year-old Robert Baez. He was charged with theft by taking, conspiracy to commit a crime, improper lane change, failure to obey a traffic controlled device, fleeing and eluding, driving with an expired license, possession of drug related objects, and possession of marijuana.

They were both taken to the Fulton County Jail.

What we don't know:

Atlanta police say that the arrests do not mean the suspects have been convicted of any crime. Bautista and Baez should be considered innocent until proven guilty.