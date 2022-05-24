Lucy McBath defeats fellow Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux in Georgia primary

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath has defeated fellow Democratic U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux in a Georgia primary race between two incumbents who became rising stars after flipping districts long held by Republicans.

The contest in metro Atlanta’s 7th Congressional District cost Democrats one of the two Georgia lawmakers who had picked up House seats for the party since 2018.

McBath elected to run for Bourdeaux’s seat rather than stand for reelection in the neighboring 6th District, which she had represented for two terms. McBath left her former district after the Republican-controlled state legislature redrew it to be more conservative.

Bourdeaux, who was seeking a second term, said she was shocked by the challenge from a colleague she had called a "sister." McBath said her decision was driven by her desire to keep advocating for gun safety in memory of her teenage son, who was fatally shot in 2012.

In the November election, McBath will face the winner of Republican primary between five candidates.

