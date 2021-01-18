Security near the Georgia State Capitol remains on high alert ahead of expected protests

Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded Georgia's State Capitol on Sunday in preparation for possible protests.

The FBI warned of threats of armed protests at all 50 U.S. Capitols leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

So far, there have been no major protests, but armed members of the Georgia State Patrol, capitol police, and the Georgia National Guard are standing by. They arrived at the capitol around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Early Sunday afternoon, a group of Black Lives Matter protestors came out in front of the capitol. After that, a group came out to pray for law enforcement officers.

"We got the word that there was going to be some destructive things happening this week, and we want peace in this city," said Pastor Debbie Armstrong, who came out to pray for law enforcement in front of the capitol.

All entrances to Georgia's State Capitol were protected and large dump trucks were in place to block off any streets leading to the capitol.

"We come to just lift up the name of Jesus for your protection and angels around this capitol," said Armstrong.

Only a few armed protestors showed up in front of the capitol on Sunday but remained peaceful. Civil rights organizations like Georgia's National Association of the Advancement of Colored People are preparing for unrest ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the inauguration on Wednesday.

"There's still a very legitimate threat out there that we're concerned about," explained Reverend James Woodall, the President of Georgia's NAACP, "However we believe that with the kind of changes that have been made to MLK day because of COVID, that people are not as willing to go out in large gatherings."

Meanwhile, in Washington D.C., members of Georgia's National Guard were also dispatched ahead of inauguration day. Governor Brian Kemp tweeted pictures greeting the troops and said he would be praying for their safety.

