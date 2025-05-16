Low-cost 'Kayaking 101' classes offered this Saturday

The Brief Georgia Rivers and several partner agencies are hosting six low-cost "Kayaking 101" classes on Saturday. Class locations include Allatoona Lake, Lake Oconee, and Lake Lanier. Each class is just $15 per person (including a free kayak rental) and will be taught by an American Canoe Association-certified instructor.



Kayaking can be one of the most peaceful ways to spend a few hours on the water — but experts say it can also be one of the most dangerous. So, what’s the key to safe kayaking this summer?

The team at statewide nonprofit Georgia Rivers sums it up in one word: education.

That’s why the organization and several partner agencies are hosting six low-cost "Kayaking 101" classes on Saturday, taking over several popular bodies of water, including Allatoona Lake, Lake Oconee, and Lake Lanier. Each class is just $15 per person (including a free kayak rental) and will be taught by an American Canoe Association-certified instructor. The classes are scheduled to last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will cover basic paddle strokes and rescue maneuvers.

According to Georgia Rivers, data released by the United States Coast Guard last year showed that in 2023 — even as boating fatalities declined — paddlesports fatalities increased. And get this: experts say the majority of paddlesports accidents actually happen during calm water conditions. That’s why they say it’s essential that people learn the basics of kayaking before leaving the shore, rather than assuming that just because the water looks smooth, there won’t be any issues.

Saturday’s scheduled classes will take place at the following locations:

Allatoona Lake, Old Hwy 41 #2 Day Use Area, Acworth, Georgia

Allatoona Lake, Kellogg Creek Day Use Area, Acworth, Georgia

Chattahoochee River, Chattahoochee Hills RiverLands Park, Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia

Lake Oconee, Lawrence Shoals Campground, Eatonton, Georgia

Skidaway Island, Rodney Hall Boat Ramp, Savannah, Georgia

Lake Lanier, Shady Grove Campground, Cumming, Georgia

To register for one of the classes in advance, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning on the water with ACA Southeastern Chair and Georgia Rivers employee Andrea White, who showed us what "Kayaking 101" is all about!