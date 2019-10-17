Loved ones searching for answers in deadly hit and run

Rasheeda Covington's family and loved ones are desperately searching for answers after she was struck by a car and killed on Georgia 400 and Lenox Road on September 21.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Leah Rene, Covington's girlfriend said it's heartbreaking to know she was left to die on the road.

“She was robbed of her life. She was robbed of her future. It’s not fair," Rene said.

Rene said Covington was a kind, ambitious, and full of dreams.

“She was the hardest working person I’ve known, ever," Rene said. "She would go above and beyond for her job she had dreams of owning a food truck. Anybody who knew her knew about her dreams.”

Lavette Johnson, a longtime friend of Covington, said she touched the lives of many of those around her.

“It makes me mad that someone could do something like that," Covington said. "I know you felt it. I know you saw it.”

Johnson, Rene, and other loved ones are urging the suspect to come forward and turn themselves in.

They said the loss is heartbreaking but they will not give up until they are able to get justice for Covington.

Atlanta police are searching for a 2003 to 2007 gold Honda Accord. Police said the car likely has damage to the windshield.

This incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, September 21.

Anyone with information about the crash or suspect is asked to call the police.