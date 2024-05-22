Expand / Collapse search

Louis Gossett Jr. Celebration of Life set at Passion City Church

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  May 23, 2024 5:56am EDT
ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 19: Louis Gossett Jr. during the "Days of the Dead" convention at Crowne Plaza Chicago OHare Hotel &amp; Conference Center on November 19, 2021 in Rosemont, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - The World Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Celebration of Life for the legendary late actor Louis Gossett Jr., who died at 87 in late March.

The special ceremony will be held at Passion City Church in Fayetteville at 6:30 p.m.  May 23.

The program will feature a tribute by the Louis Gossett Eracism Foundation; personal tributes from Xernona Clayton, Kevin Holder, Stratton Leopold, Michael Mann and Solange Warner; a video tribute; music; poetry and more. 

The nonprofit organization based in Atlanta has made enhancing global business and fostering cultural and humanitarian exchange its mission since it was founded in 2008 by Solange Warner. Just months before his death, WCC honored Gossett Jr.

Louis Gossett Jr., first Black man to win Oscar for supporting actor

Louis Gossett Jr., was the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar for his role in "An Officer and a Gentleman," in 1983. He also won a Golden Globe for the same role.

He also won an Emmy for his role in the seminal TV miniseries "Roots."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.