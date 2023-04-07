Lori Vallow murder trial day 5: Jury finalized, opening statements set for April 10

On day five of the trial, we watched Lori Vallow more engaged than ever.

She and her two attorneys whispered over which 12 jurors they would strike from the pool. She took notes and looked focused.

The prosecution struck 12 jurors as well, and now selection is over.

But last Monday, Tracy Poff was summoned for jury duty and entered a packed courtroom.

"I saw her and I turned to a lady that was standing to might and I said ‘Holy (expletive), that’s Lori Vallow,'" Poff said.

Face-to-face, about 20 feet away.

Vallow is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in the deaths of her kids, 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. She's also accused of conspiring with her husband, Chad Daybell, in the murder of his first wife, Tammy Daybell.

As the judge read the charges to the group…

"I made direct eye contact with her, locked eyes with her, not long after I can tell that she was starting to cry, and she picked up her glasses to wipe her tears, and the bailiff took the box of tissues over to her and she said thank you to the bailiff," Poff said.

The group was then asked to fill out questionnaires.

"I think it was question six that asked if I knew who the names Tylee, J.J., and then Tamara," Poff said. "That was one of the questions on the bottom of the third page, and I said ‘yes.’"

Poff would be excused from trial via email. She says the moment in the courtroom with Vallow was surreal and as a mother of two, something triggered her.

"Why the emotion now? You have not shown any emotion this entire time and now that the charges are being read of your children being murdered, you’re gonna start to show emotion? I was just angry," she said.

As for the selected jurors, we know there are 10 men and eight women. They will be sworn in on Monday morning, and 12 of the 18 will sit on the jury as opening statements begin, they're asked to stay off social media and not talk about this case with anyone.

We're also told a daily witness list will not be provided.

