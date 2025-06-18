Fugitive Mark Anthony Beaver captured in Tennessee, charged with rape

article

The Brief Mark Anthony Beaver, wanted on multiple felony charges in Gilmer County, has been captured in Tennessee. The arrest was credited to widespread community support, highlighting the importance of community partnerships. The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office emphasized its commitment to public safety and thanked citizens and law enforcement partners for their support.



A man wanted on multiple felony charges in Gilmer County has been captured in Tennessee, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

What we know:

Mark Anthony Beaver, 40, had been the subject of a public alert issued by the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office, which warned residents he was wanted on serious charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, aggravated sodomy, and rape.

What they're saying:

"We’re happy to report that Mark Anthony Beaver has been located and taken into custody in Tennessee," the sheriff’s office announced in a statement.

The agency credited the arrest to widespread community support. "A huge THANK YOU to everyone who shared, commented, tagged friends, and kept your eyes open. Your help makes a real difference, and this is exactly why community partnerships matter," the statement continued.

What we don't know:

The details surrounding the charges have not been released.