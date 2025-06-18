Expand / Collapse search

Fugitive Mark Anthony Beaver captured in Tennessee, charged with rape

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 18, 2025 7:12pm EDT
Gilmer County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Mark Anthony Beaver article

Mark Anthony Beaver (Gilmer County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Mark Anthony Beaver, wanted on multiple felony charges in Gilmer County, has been captured in Tennessee.
    • The arrest was credited to widespread community support, highlighting the importance of community partnerships.
    • The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office emphasized its commitment to public safety and thanked citizens and law enforcement partners for their support.

ELLIJAY, Ga. - A man wanted on multiple felony charges in Gilmer County has been captured in Tennessee, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

What we know:

Mark Anthony Beaver, 40, had been the subject of a public alert issued by the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office, which warned residents he was wanted on serious charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, aggravated sodomy, and rape.

What they're saying:

"We’re happy to report that Mark Anthony Beaver has been located and taken into custody in Tennessee," the sheriff’s office announced in a statement.

The agency credited the arrest to widespread community support. "A huge THANK YOU to everyone who shared, commented, tagged friends, and kept your eyes open. Your help makes a real difference, and this is exactly why community partnerships matter," the statement continued.

What we don't know:

The details surrounding the charges have not been released.

The Source: The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office provided the details and image for this article.

Gilmer CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety