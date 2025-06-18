Fugitive Mark Anthony Beaver captured in Tennessee, charged with rape
ELLIJAY, Ga. - A man wanted on multiple felony charges in Gilmer County has been captured in Tennessee, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.
What we know:
Mark Anthony Beaver, 40, had been the subject of a public alert issued by the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office, which warned residents he was wanted on serious charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, aggravated sodomy, and rape.
What they're saying:
"We’re happy to report that Mark Anthony Beaver has been located and taken into custody in Tennessee," the sheriff’s office announced in a statement.
The agency credited the arrest to widespread community support. "A huge THANK YOU to everyone who shared, commented, tagged friends, and kept your eyes open. Your help makes a real difference, and this is exactly why community partnerships matter," the statement continued.
What we don't know:
The details surrounding the charges have not been released.
The Source: The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office provided the details and image for this article.