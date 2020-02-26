Lori Vallow confirms she has waived extradition during bail reduction hearing

Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing children with Arizona ties, waived her rights to an extradition hearing during a bail reduction hearing in Kauai, Hawaii.

Vallow was arrested on February 20 for a warrant issued out of Idaho. She is accused of multiple offenses, including desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.

During the hearing, an attorney for Vallow says she wants to get back to Idaho to defend herself.

Lori's children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were last seen in September 2019. Their disappearances have uncovered a complicated sequence of events related to Lori and Daybell, including details surrounding the death of Vallow's former husband, Charles Vallow, details surrounding the death and subsequent burial of Daybell's former wife, Tammy, and allegations of cult membership.

Originally, Bail was set at $5 million for Vallow, but in a court motion seeking a bail reduction, Vallow's attorney, Craig De Costa, stated that bail for the equivalent felonies in Hawaii usually range from $2,000 to $20,000.

The motion also asserts that Vallow is not a flight risk, and had offered to turn herself in to authorities before her arrest.

Meanwhile, prosecutor state in a court filing opposing Vallow’s request for a lower bail that the judge has discretion to set bail. Prosecutors also claim Vallow is a flight risk.

“Given the extensive media attention, she is clearly aware that the authorities have prioritized her case,” prosecutors wrote. “She also has the means to move across an ocean.”

This story was reported on from Phoenix. The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.