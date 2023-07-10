Expand / Collapse search

Longtime Georgia journalist, political commentator Bill Shipp dies at 89

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
A young Bill Shipp: The newspapers political editor jointed the reporting staff of The Atlanta Constitution in 1956. (Billy Downs/AJC staff) 1956 (Credit: Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

ATLANTA - Veteran Georgia journalist and political commentator Bill Shipp has died at 89. He passed away Saturday.

Shipp spent more than five decades covering government and politics in Georgia.

He first gained publicity as an editor of the University of Georgia's student newspaper, The Red and Black, when he criticized the university system for blocking the admission of a Black applicant to the university's law school.

He went on to work for the Atlanta Constitution, and later the AJC.

He left to start his own political newsletter known as Bill Shipp's Georgia.

Shipp even appeared as a panelist on the Georgia Gang on FOX 5 for 10 years.

His hard work documenting history in Georgia politics will be greatly missed.

No cause of death was released.