Heavy police presence spotted at DeKalb County townhome community

Police are handling an investigation at a DeKalb County townhome community early Monday morning.

Authorities have blocked off the roads nearby as they investigate a situation on Longman Way near East Ponce de Leon Avenue.

What we know:

While details about the situation remain limited, FOX 5 cameras near the scene have spotted a heavy police presence as well as DeKalb County Fire and multiple ambulances.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., officers were seen taking a man with bandages on his leg away in handcuffs.

Officers had a ladder up to the second floor of one of the homes. Investigators were seen putting up crime scene tape around the area.

Officers have blocked off entire streets as they work at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared any information about what led to the response or the number of injuries.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

What they're saying:

A resident of the community tells FOX 5's Brooke Zauner that they heard eight to nine gunshots and people yelling for help early Monday morning. Police have not confirmed their account.

Another resident said she was woken up by her father after hearing gunshots. When she went to the window, the neighbor says she saw officers bringing women and men out of the home on the ladder. One man was put in handcuffs as soon as he was removed from the home, she said.

Officials eventually brought one man out of the home in handcuffs, she said. A short time after that, a young woman and a baby boy who lived in the home were safely able to leave.

The neighbor said that a lot of "young adults" lived in the home.

"It was always something going on, but we never knew it was to this magnitude," she said.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.