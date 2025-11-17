Loganville CVS employee dies after broad daylight shooting in store parking lot

The Brief Kimberly Whaley, a 62-year-old CVS pharmacy employee, died after being shot in the store’s parking lot. A person of interest was detained in Lawrenceville, but no charges have been filed. Police have not released a motive or details about what led up to the shooting.



Loganville police confirm a woman shot in the head Friday afternoon outside the CVS on Highway 78 and Conyers Road has died. The shooting happened before 4 p.m. in the store’s parking lot, prompting city leaders to call the situation a "serious incident."

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman shot in the head at Loganville CVS; person of interest in custody

What we know:

Police said Sunday the victim, 62-year-old Kimberly Whaley of Loganville, did not survive her injuries. Whaley worked as a pharmacy employee at the CVS and was a familiar face to many customers. A helicopter airlifted her to Grady Memorial Hospital, where doctors were unable to save her.

A person of interest was taken into custody after Lawrenceville police spotted a vehicle matching a BOLO description tied to the shooting. A bicycle patrol officer identified the SUV downtown, and officers boxed the vehicle in on West Crogan Street near Culver Street to prevent a chase. The driver was detained, although no charges have been filed.

What they're saying:

Regular customers said the shooting deeply affected those who saw Whaley every week.

"It moves me. I feel like crying," customer Norma Osborne said. "She's a nice lady. She's very courteous and I just can’t believe that she died."

Business owners nearby said the loss has shaken the community. "She's a wife, a mother, grandmother," Sweet Pea Kitchen co-owner Danny Hogsed said. His wife, Rachel, described Whaley as "sweet, friendly, helpful and just she was smiling anytime you go in there."

The Hogseds did not know Whaley personally, but they have turned their restaurant’s donation jar into a fundraiser for her family. "We're going to collect the money for someone that was local. The people in this community knew and loved," Rachel Hogsed said. "Just the right thing to do."

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released details about the person of interest or what may have led up to the shooting. Charges have not been announced.

What's next:

Loganville’s police chief told FOX 5 that detectives remain focused on piecing together the circumstances of the attack and expect to share more information as the case develops.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Clint Kitchens with the Loganville Police Department at 770-466-8087.