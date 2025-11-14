Woman shot in the head at Loganville CVS; person of interest in custody

The Brief A woman was shot in the head in the parking lot of CVS, located off Highway 78 and Conyers Road. A person of interest was taken into custody in Lawrenceville.



Loganville police are investigating after they say a woman was shot in the head Friday afternoon outside CVS.

What we know:

The shooting happened before 4 p.m. at the CVS parking lot, located off Highway 78 and Conyers Road. City leaders initially stated police were responding to a "serious incident" at the location.

A person of interest was later apprehended by Lawrenceville police. Officers say they received a BOLO alert around 4 p.m. from Loganville Police that included a vehicle description and tag number connected to the crime. Lawrenceville police say one of their bicycle patrol officers spotted the vehicle downtown and called it in. Because it was the center of town and traffic was heavy, they say police cruisers carefully boxed the car in on West Crogan Street near Culver Street to prevent the driver from fleeing. Officers then moved in and made the arrest.

Lawrenceville police say the driver and vehicle will be turned over to the Loganville Police Department, who is handling the investigation.

What we don't know:

Further details on the victim, person of interest, and what led up to the shooting have not been released.

No word yet on charges.