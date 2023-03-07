Suspected killer charged in death of beloved Locust Grove bookstore owner

A beloved Locust Grove bookstore owner is dead. Her body was found in a creek about an hour's drive away and family says she knew her suspected killer.

40-year-old Erica Atkins knew reading can take you places. That's why family says she was so passionate about literacy.

She owned the Birdsong bookstore on Peeksville Road. That store is now part of her legacy and remains open despite the recent news of her death.

Locust Grove Police had already started searching for Atkins when she was reported missing Mar. 5.

Romero Johnson

Police immediately identified Romero Johnson as a suspect in connection to her disappearance and put out warrants for his arrest.

On Tuesday, her youngest child's father stopped by the bookstore to pay his respects. He gave insight on how Johnson and Atkinson knew each other.

"I met him. They dated. She broke it off. Maybe that played a role," William Crusoe said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Erica Atkins

Putnam County deputies found a body near Highway 129 in Cedar Creek the same day Atkins was reported missing.

"Locust Grove Police gave us a picture, and we were able to instantly identify her," Sheriff Howard Sills said. "From talking with [Locust Grove] police, we determined her death occurred in Henry County, not Putnam. Her body was just dumped here."

Investigators used flock cameras to track Johnson down. He now faces kidnapping and murder charges.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Erica Atkins and her children

Now, her family has stepped up to keep an eye on the precious cargo Atkins left behind: a booming business and two loving children.