Locust Grove mayor dies from sudden illness

article

Robert Price, the longtime mayor of Locust Grove, has reportedly died just a month short of his 80th birthday.

According to City Hall, Price passed away from complications of a sudden illness on March 15.

He would have turned 80 on April 16.

Price served as a city council member from 2007 until 2011. He then won his first mayoral election in 2012 and ran unopposed in each race thereafter.

"Which is a testament that the government he ran with the City Council was widely supported by the citizens," a spokesperson from City Hall said.

Funeral/memorial arrangements are expected to be made public by his family.

"We urge everyone to offer prayers for the family and to give them time to grieve properly until then," the spokesperson requested.