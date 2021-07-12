Metro Atlanta studio takes fitness to 'Sky'-high levels

You could say Erin Bernard fell "head over heels" in love with aerial arts. But that wouldn’t be entirely accurate. Because a lot of times, she’s hanging completely upside down, with her feet high above her head!

Bernard is the founder of The Sky Barre, which she describes as a "suspension-based aerial fitness studio" — in other words, it’s a place where she and her clients use aerial silks to do pull-ups, planks, lunges, and other exercises for a mix of cardio, strength, and restoration workouts.

Bernard says she discovered aerial arts just over a decade ago, building up her own skillset on the silks and hoops and eventually opening a pair of The Sky Barre locations, in Reynoldstown along the BeltLine and in Brookhaven.

Now, if you’ve ever seen artists performing on silks during a circus show or stadium music concert (think Pink!), you know it can look intimidating. And that’s where Erin Bernard says she and her instructors come in; at The Sky Barre, she says the apparatuses are lowered, making them more accessible for people who don’t have experience up in the air. The studios offer a list of classes that range from beginner-level to advanced, including Sky Stretch, Sky Barre, and Sky Bootcamp.

Of course, we’re never ones to shy away from attempting something new — so when we heard about The Sky Barre, we wanted to grab on to a silk and give it a try.

Click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning with Erin Bernard and her team, and click here for more information on The Sky Barre.

