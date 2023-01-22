Local, state, federal officials in Georgia decry violence in Downtown Atlanta

People threw rocks and fireworks in front of the Atlanta Police Foundation officers, lit an Atlanta police car on fire, smashed windows and painted anti-police graffiti in Downtown Atlanta on Saturday night.

The violence came days after law enforcement shot and killed an environmental activist who the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said shot a state trooper.

No police or first responders were injured and a total of six people were arrested, officials said.

GEORGIA TROOPER STABLE AFTER BEING SHOT

State, federal and local officials watched the chaos unfold. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said at the Atlanta Police Department headquarters on Saturday "some of them were found with explosives on them."

"Make no mistake about it, these individuals meant harm to people and to property," he said.

Gov. Brian Kemp, who has called "Stop Cop City" activists "militant," thanked state and local law enforcement who responded to Downtown Atlanta when property damage ensued.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff also condemned the violence in Atlanta.

"Peaceful protest is a sacred Constitutional right, but violence is unacceptable, cannot be permitted or tolerated, and must cease immediately," Ossoff said in a statement.

"Atlanta is born of the spirit of demonstration and protest," a statement from Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond said. "It is in that spirit that my parents participated in the desegregating Atlanta in the early 1960s. Which at the time seemed radical and outrageous. It is also from that Spirit that Dr. King lead a movement that ultimately changed the world. We should not fear protest, but we should denounce & avoid violence and any call for it. We should seek, and never fear, dialogues with those whose opinions & goals may differ, but whose dreams may be like ours, to ultimately move Atlanta forward."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.