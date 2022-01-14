Parents lose thousands after annual school trip canceled due to vaccine mandate

Local school officials say parents are losing hundreds of dollars for a school trip that won't be happening.

The Mt. Bethel Christian Academy canceled an upcoming trip to Washington, DC due to the citywide vaccine mandate that goes into effect this weekend.

The annual Washington, DC trip is a chance for 6th graders at the school to see their curriculum come to life.

The trip was canceled two years in a row due to COVID-19, so all middle schoolers were planning to take the trip this April.

The school worked with EF Explore America, a travel booking company. Nearly 180 kids were signed up at the end of November.

"The terms were, they either had to be fully vaccinated, or they could get a negative COVID test within 72 hours of our flight," said Samantha Schoenfeld, the middle school dean of students and the coordinator for the trip.

However, she said parents notified the school during the beginning of the year of the Washington, DC vaccine mandate expected to be implemented later in the month.

Schoenfeld said she reached out to EF Explore America to let them know about the mandate.

SUPREME COURT BLOCKS COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATE FOR US BUSINESSES

She said they were told by the company that the terms have changed and everyone going on the trip would have to be vaccinated.

"When we had polled our school to see how many kids are vaccinated, it just wasn't worth going and taking less than half our school," Schoenfeld said. "We had other families who were going to pull their kids also because if their friends are not going, they're also not going to go."

The school decided to cancel the trip.

EF Explore America said in light of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, it offered the school three options.

First, was the chance to rebook the tour at no additional cost to any cities offered through the company.

The school could also opt for a voucher worth the entire cost of the trip that can be used for various programs within the company at a later date.

Or, the company said it would issue a refund for everything but $350 per student. The company said that covers the work it has already done.

The company said its tour consultants are instructed to highlight pandemic related policies.

"The families don't mind losing their deposit. I think it was 95 dollars. They're like if we lose 100 dollars, that's totally ok," Schoenfeld said. "But the fact that they're holding on to this much money. Again, for a lot of families who have two kids in our division, that's $700. That's a lot of money for something that is just now being put into place."

School officials said in total, parents will lose $63,000.

The school said the first two options, rebooking or a voucher weren't viable options for the parents, since other cities have similar requirements, and it's not guaranteed students will remain enrolled in the school system down the road.

Officials said it's not fair parents should have to be penalized for a vaccine mandate that was out of their control and was put in place not long after scheduling the trip.

"I would want you to extend this grace to all schools who are in this situation, especially under this vaccine mandate," said Chelsea Shaver, the middle school head. "Please do right by us financially."

The school still plans on taking a trip in April, but are now working with a smaller budget.

School officials also said some of the money that was lost included donations from other parents of the school to ensure all who would have the chance to go on the trip.

EF Explore America sent the following statement:

Since the onset of the pandemic, EF Explore America has been flexible, forward-thinking and consumer focused. We have carefully evaluated and amended our policies to offer customers additional rebooking and voucher options to travel at a time of their choosing in the future, or to cancel their programs and receive an enhanced cash refund option.

At the outset of the pandemic, we introduced our COVID-19 Peace of Mind Program to provide alternative options for groups and individual travelers who want to change their plans. We have offered every customer the chance to move their tour to another date, thereby protecting every dollar of their investment. Travelers may also choose to receive a Flexible Travel Voucher, which includes the value of all payments made including typically non-refundable costs. Vouchers are transferable within a family or community, and applicable toward a variety of EF travel and language programs.

For customers who prefer to cancel their tour program or do not or cannot meet any of the current travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have offered a cash refund option that far surpasses the typical refund available through our standard booking conditions.

EF Explore America is committed to serving the many travelers who are ready and planning to explore our country with us at a time when they are ready and comfortable to do so. We are confident that our approach balances fairness to the individual consumer, public health, and responsible long-term business stewardship.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE