Local outreach group sponsors HIV awareness event

Atlanta has some of the highest HIV infection rates in the nation. The city ranked third in new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. A local outreach group on Saturday will sponsor a program to help educate people on awareness and prevention.



A Vision 4 Hope will hold Unity Fest at Best Friends Restaurant on Godby Road in College Park to raise awareness and help reduce the disproportionate impact of the potentially deadly disease on communities of color.

"We’re using unity fest as a party with a purpose but also to educate the community on what sexual health and prevention looks like," said Dewayne Crowder, Executive Director of A Vision 4 Hope.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature fun things to do like a bounce house, skating, food and music, along with educational services and health screening.

"We’ll be giving out free condoms as well as free preventative health services like STI testing, monkeypox vaccines along with COVID and other initiatives," Crowder said. "I just hope people walk away with education and prevention materials they need."

HIV and AIDS has hit Blacks much harder than other ethnic groups. Emory University and Gilead Sciences put out a recent study. The rate of Black men with HIV is more than six times the rate for white men in Atlanta. Among Black women, it's nearly 17 times the rate of white women.



"It’s not just an LGBT thing, it includes everybody," said Cedrick Harris, the group’s outreach strategy specialist. "Everyone needs to be educated on their sexual health. Your sexual health is part of your overall health and you want to take care of that," Harris said.