Georgia medical students train to help with COVID-19 vaccinations

Georgia medical students are receiving training to be able to help administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Dr. Ali Moradi is the Director of Primary Care Skills at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Georgia. He said the school switched its curriculum to offer vaccine training earlier for first and second-year students.

"We need those volunteers. We need those people who are trained how to give the vaccinations," Dr. Moradi said.

The training consists of two parts.

"One part is provided by CDC guidelines, a video, and small tests and objectives," Dr. Moradi said. "And then, they have the practical part where our faculty and EMTs teach how to administer the vaccine."

Emma Little is a second-year medical student who started her training.

"We have mannequin arms and we are taught how to draw from a syringe and inject in the mannequin," she said.

Once litter and her peers finish the training, they'll be certified to be able to help administer the vaccine.

"Students are really looking forward to getting out and getting that clinical experience," Little said.

Little already volunteers with the COVID-19 vaccine effort, in addition to her extensive studying. But this training will give her a new set of skills to do even more hands-on work while helping the community during such a critical time.

Dr. Moradi said it's no surprise his students are so eager to help in any way they can.

"They are going to give back to our community. That's what their goal is when they become a physician. They want to give back to the community. They want to give back to the individual," he said.

