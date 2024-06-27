LIVE: Atlanta Presidential Debate: President Biden arrives in Georgia for debate

The eyes of the world are on Atlanta as the first presidential debate of 2024 is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Thursday.

The Presidential Debate is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. It is being hosted by CNN. FOX 5 Atlanta's coverage will begin at 8:30 p.m. and it will be shown on FOX 5 and on our streaming app, FOX Local.

Here are the latest details:

4:15 p.m. - Supporters await Trump to arrive in Atlanta.

A small crowd has gathered at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport anticipating the arrival of former President Donald Trump.

4:05 p.m. - Protesters begin to gather ahead of presidential debate

FOX 5's Rob DiRienzo found two lone supporters for Biden and Trump respectively. More protesters are expected to demostrate their political views in Atlanta.

4:45 p.m. - President Biden arrives in Georgia for debate

President Joe Biden has arrived in Atlanta. Air Force One landed shortly after 3 p.m. at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. There were several top local Democrats waiting to meet the president, including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, former Atlanta mayor and UN ambassador Andrew Young, former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former state Senate Majority Leader and gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond, DeKalb CEO-Elect Lorraine Cochran Johnson, and former state Senator Jason Carter.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ US President Joe Biden arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Mariette, Georgia, on June 27, 2024, as he travels to Atlanta for the first 2024 presidential debate. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden spent several minutes speaking to each person before getting into a waiting car.

Former President Donald Trump is not scheduled to arrive until 5:30 p.m. He will be landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Biden's endorsement from GOP politicians

With recent polls showing former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden by a slim margin in Georgia, both campaigns are reaching beyond their party base in an effort to secure votes.

"I think that there are millions of Republicans who want a reason not to vote for Donald Trump, and I'm hoping to be able to give them that excuse," former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan told reporters during a news conference at the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday.

Duncan is breaking ranks with the GOP this election and voting for President Joe Biden. He joined former U.S. Congressman Adam Kinzinger in urging fellow Republicans to do the same.

"I am proud to stand up here today as a conservative Republican and endorse Joe Biden for reelection to President of the United States," Kinzinger proclaimed.

READ MORE: Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Lt. Gov. Duncan endorse Biden

Trump holds Black business roundtable at Atlanta barbershop

Across town, former President Trump worked to engage Black voters. He hosted a roundtable discussion with Black business leaders at an Atlanta barbershop.

Conservative politicians, business leaders and talk show hosts joined the Trump campaign to discuss his economic policies and how, they say, black Americans will benefit if Trump is re-elected.

Trump spoke to the group by phone saying, "Inflation is a disaster. It's killing the black community, and it's killing the country. We did all those things and nobody else came close, and we will do them again even better."

READ MORE: Trump campaign hosts Black business leaders roundtable at Atlanta barbershop

Atlanta traffic red alert Thursday

The presidential debate and Copa America will make navigating the roadways inside The Perimeter a bit tricky on Thursday.

Traffic disruptions can be expected as soon as late Wednesday evening through early Friday morning.

Road closures around the Warner Media campus on Techwood Drive began late Wednesday and will continue through midnight Thursday, affecting 10th Street from State Street to Spring Street and Fowler Street from Sixth to 10th Street.

Vehicular traffic will be diverted from the intersection of 10th and State to 14th Street.

Pedestrians will have access from the west side of 10th Street up to Holly Street. Additionally, rolling roadblocks will impact traffic flow on the Downtown Connector on Thursday evening. Bus service also could be impacted.

President Biden is expected to arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta at 3:25 p.m.

Former President Trump is expect to arrive at 5:30 p.m. at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

In addition to the presidential debate, Georgia Tech is hosting the Atlanta Swim Association Swim Meet from June 26 to June 28 at the McAuley Aquatic Center and the CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024 will hold a match between the U.S. and Panama at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

There will be no road closures in place near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but anyone driving to the stadium should allow themselves extra time to get there.

Authorities are asking those who can work from home to do so on Thursday. Those who need to come into the city are asked to use ridesharing and mass transit.

READ MORE: Presidential debate, Copa América will impact Thursday's traffic in Atlanta

What time is the presidential debate?

The stage is set for the first presidential debate of the 2024 election season, which will take place in Atlanta.

Hosted by CNN, the highly anticipated event is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Viewers can tune in to FOX 5 Atlanta and FOX Local to catch the live broadcast. Our coverage will begin at 8:30 p.m.

What are the rules?

There are some changes to the rules for the first presidential debate.

There will not be a studio audience and the microphone will be muted while the other candidate is speaking.

And, neither candidate will be permitted to bring any pre-written notes or talk to anyone on their staff during breaks.