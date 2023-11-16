'Little Nugget,' born last year year at an Atlanta-area McDonald's, celebrates 1st birthday

She was born in a McDonald’s bathroom one year ago. The family of "Little Nugget," as she is nicknamed, celebrated in the most fitting way.

The small fry shook up her parents’ world and made a memorable entrance, but it wasn’t exactly what her parents ordered.

Nandi Phillips was born in a restroom at the McDonald's located on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in southwest Atlanta.

Her mother woke up early, felt contractions and headed to the hospital, not knowing she and her baby-to-be would soon be capturing attention across the country.

Nandi Phillips

"I had to use the restroom. My having to use the restroom resulted in my stopping in McDonald's. I went in the bathroom. My water broke. I never made it out until I delivered," said mother Alandria Worthy.

The staff at the McDonald’s along Fulton Industrial Boulevard, where Little Nugget was born, shared their memories of the moment the one-piece was fresh out the womb.

Decked out with red and yellow balloons, the fast-food restaurant became the perfect backdrop for a birthday party.

Now a walker, and soon to be talker, this little girl has no idea her entrance was of supersized proportions.