Atlanta McDonald's throws shower for baby born in bathroom

A Union City couple was on the way to Grady Hospital, but their baby wouldn't wait. The mother said her baby was born in an inopportune place: a McDonald's bathroom.

The McDonald's on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in southwest Atlanta held a baby shower for Alandria Worthy, whose baby girl is affectionately known as "Little Nugget." She said she's still in disbelief.

"I just felt like I had to pee really bad," she said. "'We have to stop. I gotta go.' I went to the bathroom and all of a sudden, it was like a water balloon."

Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillps came into the world at an inopportune time. She was 7 pounds and 9 ounces when she was born in the bathroom of an Atlanta McDonald's.

The family returned Wednesday for a baby shower, where they received diapers, clothing, toys and $500 from the restaurant's owner.